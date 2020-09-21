Trial of Bailey Boswell in slaying of Sydney Loofe begins this week

Testimony is scheduled to continue through Oct. 16 at the 106-year-old courthouse, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.

It promises to be a different trial, and one, because of COVID-19 precautions, in which spectators, family members and most media will not be present. They will instead watch via a video hookup.

Trail, a talkative ex-convict who specialized in fraud and deception, went on social media shortly after Loofe, 24, was reported missing to proclaim in a video that he and Boswell had nothing to do with her disappearance. For her part, Boswell said that she’d had a date with Loofe but had dropped her off in Lincoln on the night of Nov. 15, 2017, and had no idea where she was.

After more than two weeks of searches, Loofe’s remains were discovered, scattered along gravel roads wrapped in black plastic bags in rural Clay County. After that, Trail talked to investigators more than once, and even called reporters, as he spun a slowly evolving tale of how Loofe had died.