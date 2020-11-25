Troopers from Nebraska and Iowa working together on traffic safety over holiday weekend

Troopers from the Nebraska State Patrol and the Iowa State Patrol will be teaming up this weekend to monitor traffic on both sides of the Missouri River.

The two agencies will conduct simultaneous patrol operations on many roads across northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa starting Wednesday and continuing through Sunday, officials said.

The effort will include high-visibility patrols focused on such highways as 20, 30, 81 and 275 in Nebraska and Highways 20 and 75 and Interstate 29 in Iowa.

Both Nebraska and Iowa have seen big increases in the number of speeders, especially drivers going over 100 mph, during 2020.

Sgt. Alex Dinkla, an Iowa State Patrol spokesman, said that early in the pandemic, speeders who had been pulled over would tell troopers, “‘I didn’t think you guys would be out here. I thought you were working from home.’”

