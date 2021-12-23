Trucker now faces misdemeanors for crash that killed dad, son on way to Husker game

"It's insulting to the family and friends of the victims. Their lives meant much more than the possible punishment this guy now faces."

Case law in Nebraska has established that mere speeding does not constitute reckless driving and, therefore, cannot by itself constitute felony motor vehicle homicide. However, speeding and distracted driving can be felonious.

But McGough said it's his understanding that Crawford was not on his phone at the time of the crash. Crawford himself told a trooper that he was traveling in the "slow lane" or the westbound lane closest to the outside shoulder. He told another driver, "I looked in my mirror" and when he looked back through the windshield, he collided with the rear of a pickup truck that had slowed due to traffic backing up, according to a state trooper's report.

The report doesn't specify whose truck it was but the Kaipusts were in a Chevy Colorado pickup.

"Mr. Crawford advised ... that once he collided with the first vehicle he had no brakes and could not stop."

Crawford veered into the middle lane, hit several additional cars and came to a stop against the median barrier. In all, Crawford hit seven vehicles, killing two and injuring five others.