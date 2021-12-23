Trucker now faces misdemeanors for crash that killed dad, son on way to Husker game

Without much explanation, the Lancaster County Attorney's Office has reduced two felony motor-vehicle homicide charges to misdemeanors in the case of a Miami trucker accused of running over several cars and killing a La Vista father and son who were on their way to Nebraska's first home football game.
Lancaster County Attorney Patrick Condon said Thursday his office reviewed the case of Yorkwind Crawford, 50, and didn't believe it could prove any of the underlying factors that might lead to felony motor vehicle homicide convictions: drunken driving, driving under revocation or reckless driving.
So Crawford now faces two misdemeanor motor-vehicle homicide charges for the deaths of Mark Kaipust, 41, and Taylor Kaipust, 7. Each misdemeanor is punishable by up to a year in jail, instead of the three years in prison he could have faced for each felony charge.
Asked what facts led him to the reduction, Condon deferred. "I don't try my cases in the media. I just don't comment on open cases."
The World-Herald asked whether Crawford was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, was texting, was distracted by his phone or whether his brakes failed, as Crawford had told a state trooper. Condon wouldn't answer.
Crawford's attorney, Jim McGough of Omaha, provided some explanation.
McGough said his client was not drunk or on drugs and was not on his phone at the time of the collision that killed Mark and Taylor Kaipust and sent five other people to the hospital. Crawford told Nebraska state troopers that he looked in his mirror and then looked forward and collided with the rear of a pickup truck that had begun to crawl toward the Interstate 180 exit to downtown Lincoln. After he hit the first vehicle, Crawford claimed his brakes failed and he could not stop. The Kaipusts died at the scene.
McGough said he has not had a chance to examine investigators' reports because the Lancaster County Attorney's Office doesn't provide them until after a preliminary hearing takes place. That hearing was scheduled for this week but became a moot point after Lancaster County prosecutors reduced the felony charges to misdemeanors.
This isn't the first time truck drivers have faced only misdemeanors after crashing their semitrailers into cars, to tragic results. A Creighton student, 19-year-old Joan Ocampo-Yambing of Rosemont, Minnesota, died on Interstate 80 in Omaha when a semi driver, Robert Richmond, rear-ended her car and others in August 2017. Richmond faced a misdemeanor motor-vehicle homicide charge and was sentenced to 90 days in jail.
A Sarpy County judge reduced felony charges to misdemeanors after a 20-year-old Omaha concrete truck driver, Austin Holloway, turned a corner near 120th Street and Giles Road in July 2018 and his cement truck toppled over, killing 23-year-old Omaha residents Phil Hertel and Michael Dearden, who were in a car at a stoplight.
And in a remarkably similar case to Crawford's, a Florida truck driver, Tony Weekly, 55, was sentenced to 180 days in jail and two years' probation for misdemeanor motor-vehicle homicide for a July 2016 crash that killed six people. Authorities said Weekly was distracted and failed to slow in a construction zone on I-80 in western Nebraska, killing five members of a missionary family from Minnesota and a sixth person in a separate car.
Matt Skradski, friends with Mark Kaipust and his family for more than 25 years, said the reduction in charges against Crawford was "confounding to me."
"And the people I talk to are just as confounded," said Skradski, an Omaha police officer who knew Mark Kaipust since they were freshmen at Omaha Gross Catholic High School. "To me, you need to answer to the community. If dropping the charges is justified, then tell us why.
"It's insulting to the family and friends of the victims. Their lives meant much more than the possible punishment this guy now faces."
Case law in Nebraska has established that mere speeding does not constitute reckless driving and, therefore, cannot by itself constitute felony motor vehicle homicide. However, speeding and distracted driving can be felonious.
But McGough said it's his understanding that Crawford was not on his phone at the time of the crash. Crawford himself told a trooper that he was traveling in the "slow lane" or the westbound lane closest to the outside shoulder. He told another driver, "I looked in my mirror" and when he looked back through the windshield, he collided with the rear of a pickup truck that had slowed due to traffic backing up, according to a state trooper's report.
The report doesn't specify whose truck it was but the Kaipusts were in a Chevy Colorado pickup.
"Mr. Crawford advised ... that once he collided with the first vehicle he had no brakes and could not stop."
Crawford veered into the middle lane, hit several additional cars and came to a stop against the median barrier. In all, Crawford hit seven vehicles, killing two and injuring five others.
"The driver of the seventh vehicle stated 'the semi showed no signs of slowing down. I saw a car flip, I saw one careen into the median and burst into flames. I sincerely believe all of this occurred because the semi driver was distracted,' " according to a trooper's affidavit.
McGough said he expects his client to plead no contest to the misdemeanor charges at a February hearing. He said felony motor vehicle homicide "takes alcohol or drugs or some evidence of somebody who is driving in an intentionally reckless way."
Civil litigation is expected against Crawford and the trucking company he drove for. McGough said Crawford, who has children, is distraught.
"He's just completely torn up about the whole situation," McGough said. "He's a very down-to-earth, law-abiding, self-made individual. He's just beside himself with grief and remorse."
Skradski said Mark Kaipust's loved ones — including wife Jamie and surviving sons Kayden and Isaiah — are struggling. Taylor, 7, was a sweet, fun-loving kid. Mark had coached his kids and others as a youth coach with Gross' Junior Cougars program and was an assistant professor of occupational therapy at Creighton University. Skradski said friends and family are trying to help Jamie, Kayden and Isaiah as much as they can.
"Mark never had a care in the world but couldn't say no when you asked him to do anything," Skradski said. "You have someone who was there every day, was everyone's friend. We're struggling with this. We're going to be struggling for a while."
