Twelve Lancaster County jail inmates test positive for COVID
Twelve inmates at the Lancaster County Department of Corrections tested positive for COVID-19 after one of them became symptomatic.

The 12 are being kept at the jail infirmary and have not required hospitalization, the department said in a statement Tuesday evening.

Corrections officials say they believe the virus is contained to two housing units where the 12 lived. More testing will be done, however.

It's not known how the virus got into the general prison population.

The jail screens new inmates and holds them in quarantine for 10 days before releasing them into the general population. Inmates are required to wear masks inside the jail, officials said.

The jail has gone into lockdown to limit exposure. The lockdown is likely to be lifted this week for unaffected housing units, according to a statement from the department.

Prior to this outbreak, the jail had recorded nine cases of the virus. Each was discovered during booking.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

