Two arrested after 15 pounds of meth found in I-80 traffic stop

A traffic stop in Seward County that turned up 15 pounds of meth led to the arrest of a California man and a Colorado woman.

On Sunday, a deputy with a Seward County task force carried out a traffic stop on a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze on Interstate 80 near Henderson, according to the Seward County Sheriff's Office.

During the traffic stop, a drug-sniffing dog detected that a controlled substance was in the vehicle, the Sheriff's Office said. During a search, the deputy found 15 pounds of meth concealed in multiple packages across the vehicle.

A 34-year-old man from Lemoore, California, and a 34-year-old woman from Colorado Springs, Colorado, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and taken to the York County Jail.

