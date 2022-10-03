Two arrested after Nebraska troopers find 17 pounds of cocaine during an I-80 traffic stop

Two Chicago residents were arrested Saturday after state troopers found 17 pounds of suspected cocaine during a traffic stop in Seward County.
According to the Nebraska State Patrol, troopers pulled over a Mercedes GLA250 shortly before noon on Saturday after they observed it driving on the shoulder of Interstate 80. Troopers "became suspicious of criminal activity" during the stop and searched the car.
In a hidden compartment in the back of the vehicle, troopers found 17 pounds of cocaine and dozens of unidentified pills. The patrol estimated the street value of the cocaine to be about $250,000.
Two 20-year-old women were arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver. They were booked into the Seward County Jail.
