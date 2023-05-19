Two Nebraska prison inmates allegedly assaulted and inflicted head injuries on two staff members Thursday at the Reception and Treatment Center, a facility in Lincoln managed by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

The first incident occurred when an inmate allegedly refused directives to leave an area the inmate was not authorized to be in. According to a press release, the inmate allegedly punched a staff member in the head. Other staff members moved in quickly to restrain and remove the inmate.

While staff secured the area, another inmate allegedly struck another staff member in the head. That staff member fell and hit his head on concrete, which resulted in a concussion and facial injuries. Staff restrained and removed the second inmate from the area.

Both staff members were treated at a hospital and released.

The corrections department has launched an investigation. Results from the investigation will be given to Lancaster County Attorney's Office.

