Two women arrested following high-speed chase in central Nebraska

Two women were arrested in a Kearney trailer park Wednesday afternoon following a high speed chase in central Nebraska.

The Nebraska State Patrol provided the following account in a statement Wednesday evening.

At about 3 p.m. Wednesday, a State Trooper saw a Chevrolet Malibu speeding on U.S. 30 near Shelton.

The trooper attempted to pull the car over but it sped off and the trooper gave chase. The Malibu left Highway 30 and sped along rural roads before returning to the highway, where it reached speeds of 100 mph.

At this point, the car was heading east on U.S. 30.

The car entered Gibbon and the trooper backed off. A second trooper on the other side of Gibbon picked up the pursuit and the car continued fleeing, reaching speeds of 120 mph.

As the car approached Kearney, the State Patrol discontinued the pursuit out of a concern for public safety.

However, in Kearney, local police officers aided by deputies from the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office located the Malibu. It had been abandoned and the two occupants had fled into Valley View Mobile Home Park, where both were arrested.