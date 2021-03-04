U.S. Supreme Court rules against Crete man seeking to stop deportation

But the immigration judge disagreed. Then, in March 2019, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals did, too. And Pereida appealed.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court agreed with the lower court rulings, saying they had taken the case to resolve a conflict between circuits over whether Congress meant for ambiguity about an immigrant's prior convictions to work against the government or the immigrant.

Gorsuch said it was up to Pereida to prove that his crime didn't involve moral turpitude and that he didn't.

Gorsuch said that the record was ambiguous and that Pereida didn't supply anything to clarify it and then tried to benefit from the uncertainty.

"It is not this court's place to choose among competing policy arguments," he wrote. "Congress was entitled to conclude that uncertainty about an alien's prior conviction should not redound to his benefit."

In a dissent for the three liberal justices, Justice Stephen Breyer wrote that the court should have ruled for Pereida because he was convicted under a law that includes serious offenses that fall under crimes of moral turpitude and less serious ones that don't.