U.S. Supreme Court rules against Crete man seeking to stop deportation

A Crete, Nebraska, man will face all-but-certain deportation as the result of a U.S. Supreme Court decision Thursday that some say makes it harder for immigrants who have been convicted of a crime to avoid deportation.
Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote the opinion for a 5-3 conservative majority that ruled against Clemente Avelino Pereida, a Mexican citizen who entered the U.S. illegally and has lived here for more than 25 years.
While the government was seeking his removal from the country, Pereida was charged with and convicted of attempted criminal impersonation, a misdemeanor.
The crime involved his use of a fraudulent Social Security card to get a job at National Service Company of Iowa, a business that operates near Crete.
The Department of Homeland Security asked the immigration judge to essentially ignore Pereida's application to cancel his removal from the country after he had pleaded no contest to the state charge.
The question was whether Pereida's conviction qualified as a crime of "moral turpitude," which would make him ineligible for cancellation of his removal.
By statute, a defendant can do a number of things to commit criminal impersonation. But not all involve fraud.
For this reason, Pereida's attorney, Carlos Monzón, argued that a conviction for it shouldn't necessarily trigger deportation and that it was the government's burden to prove that Pereida's crime involved fraud, which it didn't do.
But the immigration judge disagreed. Then, in March 2019, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals did, too. And Pereida appealed.
On Thursday, the Supreme Court agreed with the lower court rulings, saying they had taken the case to resolve a conflict between circuits over whether Congress meant for ambiguity about an immigrant's prior convictions to work against the government or the immigrant.
Gorsuch said it was up to Pereida to prove that his crime didn't involve moral turpitude and that he didn't.
Gorsuch said that the record was ambiguous and that Pereida didn't supply anything to clarify it and then tried to benefit from the uncertainty.
"It is not this court's place to choose among competing policy arguments," he wrote. "Congress was entitled to conclude that uncertainty about an alien's prior conviction should not redound to his benefit."
In a dissent for the three liberal justices, Justice Stephen Breyer wrote that the court should have ruled for Pereida because he was convicted under a law that includes serious offenses that fall under crimes of moral turpitude and less serious ones that don't.
He said he feared that the decision would result in practical difficulties and potential unfairness that Congress intended to avoid by adopting a categorical approach, in which immigration judges look only at whether the conviction necessarily involved moral turpitude.
Immigrants with criminal convictions who are facing deportation can ask the attorney general to allow them to remain in the country, if the conviction wasn't for a serious crime and they have lived here at least 10 years, among other criteria.
Based on Thursday's ruling, Pereida can't seek that relief.
Justice Amy Coney Barrett did not take part in the case because she had not yet joined the court when the case was argued in October.