Units in two Nebraska prisons quarantined after over 100 inmates test positive for COVID

Housing units in two Nebraska prison facilities are on a combination of quarantine and medical isolation after more than 100 inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

After one inmate tested positive at the Lincoln Correctional Center, nearly 120 others were tested this week. Just over half of the 120 came back positive. In addition, a majority of tests conducted on 90 inmates at the Tecumseh State Prison also came back positive, according to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Additional testing will be provided to inmates living in the same housing area in the coming days, the department said.

Department director Scott Frakes said that those who have tested positive have been largely asymptomatic, and while they remain in medical isolation and quarantine, inmates will be checked regularly by medical staff.

A facility-wide quarantine was extended at the Work Ethic Camp in McCook this week after an inmate there tested positive, Frakes said. A section of a housing unit at the Nebraska State Penitentiary will return to normal operations next week following medical isolation, and the last housing unit in quarantine at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln resumed normal operations Friday.