Victim's body was found through ground-breaking analysis of Boswell's cellphone records

“(I) gave her a quarter-ounce of really good weed,” Boswell said on the video. “She asked me to drop her off at a friend’s house. I did so. I haven’t heard from her since.”

“I just want the family to know I’m truly sorry. I didn’t have anything to do with this,” added Boswell. She is a former basketball and track athlete from Leon, Iowa, who authorities have said joined up with Trail, an ex-convict from Tennessee, for a life of selling and stealing antiques, visiting casinos and engaging young women for parties and group sex.

Mike Maseth, an FBI special agent stationed in Lincoln, testified that one of the Facebook videos posted by Boswell late on Nov. 29 helped him track down her cellphone number. One call from that phone had been placed the day before to the Windmill Inn in Branson, where Boswell and Trail were apprehended.

It appeared that the pair were preparing to flee into the wilderness. Backpacks, sleeping bags, a large number of granola bars and water bottles, and “camping clothing” were among the items found during searches of a car and motel room in Branson.