Wahoo police lieutenant charged with sexual assault of a pre-teen girl
A Wahoo police lieutenant has been charged with two counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child and one count of unlawful intrusion in connection with a girl who was 11 or 12 years old at the time of the alleged incidents. 

Sean Vilmont, 51, of Fremont, faces a maximum of eight years in prison if convicted of all three felony charges, which were filed Wednesday. Vilmont was arrested Friday and booked into the Dodge County Jail. 

Sean Vilmont

Authorities said that between Jan. 1, 2020, and Jan. 31, 2021, Vilmont had sexual contact at least twice with a girl who was either 11 or 12 years old.

Vilmont also is accused of taking a photograph or recording video of the girl's "intimate area," according to a complaint filed by an attorney in the Nebraska Attorney General's Office.  

In a press release, Wahoo Police Chief Bruce Ferrell said the Nebraska State Patrol told his agency that the patrol was investigating Vilmont. At that point, Vilmont was put on paid administrative leave, pending an internal investigation and the criminal investigation.

"In light of the pending criminal charges, Officer Vilmont has been relieved of his duties pending his right of appeal," Ferrell wrote in a statement. Ferrell did not immediately return a phone call seeking more information. 

Wahoo Police Lt. Sean Vilmont, in a photo taken in 2019.

The Wahoo Newspaper reported in July 2019 that Vilmont had been promoted by Ferrell to the new rank of lieutenant, which is second-in-command in that agency.

Vilmont has been with the Wahoo Police Department for more than a decade. He also has worked for the Ashland Police Department.

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

