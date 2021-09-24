Wahoo police lieutenant charged with sexual assault of a preteen girl

A Wahoo police lieutenant has been charged with two counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child and one count of unlawful intrusion in connection with a girl who was 11 or 12 years old at the time of the alleged incidents.

Sean Vilmont, 51, of Fremont faces a maximum of eight years in prison if convicted of all three felony charges, which were filed Wednesday. Vilmont was arrested Friday and booked into the Dodge County Jail.

Authorities said that between Jan. 1, 2020, and Jan. 31, 2021, Vilmont had sexual contact at least twice with a girl who was either 11 or 12 years old.

Vilmont also is accused of taking a photograph or recording video of the girl's "intimate area," according to a complaint filed by an attorney in the Nebraska Attorney General's Office.

In a press release, Wahoo Police Chief Bruce Ferrell said the Nebraska State Patrol told his agency that the patrol was investigating Vilmont. At that point, Vilmont was put on paid administrative leave, pending an internal investigation and the criminal investigation.

"In light of the pending criminal charges, Officer Vilmont has been relieved of his duties pending his right of appeal," Ferrell wrote in a statement. Ferrell did not immediately return a phone call seeking more information.