Watch where you put your butt: Tossed cigarette leads to weapon, drug charges against 4 in Lincoln

A discarded cigarette led to the arrest of four people on suspicion of drug and weapons violations, according to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol.

About 11:30 p.m. Saturday, a state trooper saw someone toss a lit cigarette out of a car that was going south on Interstate 180 in downtown Lincoln, according to the patrol.

The trooper tried to stop the Volkswagen Passat, but the driver fled.

The trooper didn't pursue the car, but then a Lincoln police officer saw it and tried to stop it.

The driver fled the police officer and entered a residential area, crashing near Sixth and Sumner Streets.

The four people in the car fled on foot, but they were found and taken into custody without incident, according to the State Patrol.

Troopers found promethazine, marijuana and a loaded firearm that the State Patrol says was thrown from the vehicle as it fled.

The four people were arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer, possessing a controlled substance and possessing a weapon during the commission of a felony.