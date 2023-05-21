Multiple law enforcement agencies responded early Sunday to a "help an officer" call for shots fired that resulted in one arrest in western Douglas County.

A 21-year-old Waterloo man was arrested on suspicion of disturbing the peace after shots were fired at a residence in Lake Platteview Campground near the Platte River. Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson said Sunday that two deputies responded to a report of three shots fired about 3:15 a.m. just north of Two Rivers State Recreation Area.

"It appears a rambunctious gathering had been going on," Hanson said. "No one was hit by gunfire and none of our deputies were injured."

Deputies stopped a vehicle leaving the area with several people inside and noticed one person "covered in blood" who appeared to be bleeding from the nose. During the investigation, a shot was heard coming from a nearby trailer.

The deputies put out a "help an officer" call and several law enforcement agencies responded, including police officers from Omaha, Waterloo and Valley. An Omaha police helicopter also arrived at the scene.

The 21-year-old resident of the trailer was contacted by phone and was placed under arrest after he exited the trailer. Deputies located a 9 mm shell casing outside the trailer and a 50-gallon garbage can full of empty alcohol bottles, Hanson said.

