William J. Quinn guilty on 13 of 14 counts of sexual assault, trafficking

But Quinn’s defense team says the alleged victim was old enough to consent to the acts, and there was plenty of reasonable doubt in the case.

The closing arguments in Quinn’s case came after a 10-day trial in Furnas County District Court where Quinn, 57, of Oxford was charged with four counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, two counts of human sex trafficking of a minor, three counts of manufacturing-visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, two counts of possession-visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, two counts of enticement by electronic communication device and one count of child abuse in connection to the girl.

The case prompted Sen. Ben Sasse to ask U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to examine the case to determine whether federal authorities need more tools “to fight this scourge.”

In his letter, Sasse describes the defendant and others involved in the case as child rapists. Quinn’s defense team has said Sasse’s actions could jeopardize their client’s ability to get a fair trial.

During a seven-month period in 2019-20, Corey O’Brien with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, representing the prosecution, said Quinn “wielded skills in manipulation, power and control” over the girl and “scorched a path of destruction across Furnas County.”