Winnebago man sentenced to 25 years for killing, burning body of girlfriend

A Winnebago man was sentenced on Friday to 25 years in prison following a manslaughter conviction in the 2020 killing of a young Indigenous woman.

Jonathan Rooney, 27, was convicted in December of voluntary manslaughter and destruction of evidence in the killing of his girlfriend, 22-year-old Kozee Decorah. He was sentenced to 120 months on the manslaughter charge and 180 months for destruction of evidence.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on May 16, 2020, the Winnebago Police Department received a call from Decorah reporting that she, Rooney and their 4-month-old son were in an SUV that was stuck in the mud in a remote part of the reservation. According to court documents, an officer arrived in the area around 8:03 p.m. and found the vehicle unoccupied.

Officers checked the area on foot and went to the couple's apartment in an unsuccessful attempt to locate them. Shortly before midnight, officers searched two cabins on private property near where the car was found. In the second cabin, Rooney was found laying naked on a mattress with the child. According to court documents, Rooney told officers that Decorah had gone outside to get cell service.

Officers noticed an outhouse and a large tree branch on fire about seven yards from the cabin. Upon investigating, officers observed an odd smell and found what appeared to be human remains in the fire, including a "round, white object" that was later identified as Decorah's skull.

Blood was found on the floor and front porch area of the cabin where Rooney was found, and the burned body was identified as Decorah through dental records. A cell phone and Rooney's clothing were also burned in the fire, according to court documents.

After Rooney was detained by police, he continued to deny any knowledge of Decorah's whereabouts. An officer on the scene observed that Rooney smelled of fire smoke and had multiple defensive wounds on his face, shoulder and arm, according to court documents. A chainsaw and a can of gasoline were found in a nearby vehicle.

Decorah's friends and family said that she was a victim of domestic violence who had recently made plans to leave the state with her three children. According to court documents, Rooney admitted to hitting Decorah when questioned by an FBI agent.

During sentencing, Judge Robert Rossiter said that Rooney's actions are "unforgivable" and that he had disposed of Decorah's body "without care or remorse."

