Witness describes talk of killing and witches, says she now thinks Trail was a 'psychopath'

Trail is scheduled to find out in December if he’ll be sentenced to death or to life in prison. Boswell also would face the possibility of the death penalty if found guilty of first-degree murder. She could become the first female sent to death row in Nebraska.

The trial, which was moved from Wilber because of publicity about the case, is expected to wrap up on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Hills testified that she met someone named “Jenna” via the internet dating app Tinder, in the July of 2017, several weeks before Loofe met Boswell via the same app.

Hills said that it wasn’t Boswell but Trail who picked her up in Lincoln for her first date. She also testified later that Trail often handled the initial Tinder and text messages with women Boswell met via the app. Later, Trail would hand the phone to Boswell when it came time to actually speak to the women on the phone.

During Hill’s first date, she was driven to the basement apartment in Wilber, a farm town outside of Lincoln, shared by Trail and Boswell. Hills said she already knew that Boswell had a “sugar daddy,” and was told she could also if she agreed to certain rules.