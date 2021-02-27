Woman convicted in Catenacci killing dies in prison

An inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York died Friday, according to the Nebraska Department of Corrections.
The cause of death for Niccole Wetherell, 40, has not yet been determined, but she was being treated for a medical condition.
Wetherell began serving a life sentence for first-degree murder out of Sarpy County in 1999. She was among six people ages 16 to 20 involved in the 1998 murder of 19-year-old Scott Catenacci, who was stabbed at least 57 times in a Bellevue city park.
As is the case whenever an inmate dies in custody in the state, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.
