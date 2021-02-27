 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman convicted in Catenacci killing dies in prison
0 comments

Woman convicted in Catenacci killing dies in prison

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

An inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York died Friday, according to the Nebraska Department of Corrections.

The cause of death for Niccole Wetherell, 40, has not yet been determined, but she was being treated for a medical condition.

Wetherell began serving a life sentence for first-degree murder out of Sarpy County in 1999. She was among six people ages 16 to 20 involved in the 1998 murder of 19-year-old Scott Catenacci, who was stabbed at least 57 times in a Bellevue city park.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in custody in the state, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden scores win as House passes COVID-19 relief plan

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Catenacci killers called immature
Crime

Catenacci killers called immature

  • Updated

The teenagers initially said they killed Scott Catenacci as revenge for him roughing up Wetherell during group sex. However, authorities say that the rough sex probably was just an excuse, that the killing was the culmination of increasingly bad behavior. Some of the six who have been convicted for their role in the killing dabbled in group sex, drugs and dark, Gothic beliefs.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert