 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman fatally shot herself as Cass County deputies attempted to serve arrest warrants
0 comments

Woman fatally shot herself as Cass County deputies attempted to serve arrest warrants

A woman fatally shot herself Monday as the Cass County Sheriff's Office was attempting to serve arrest warrants.

Deputies with the Sheriff's Office were at a home in rural Cass County, southeast of Weeping Water, about 9:30 p.m. to serve multiple arrest warrants when they heard a gunshot and a call for help from inside the house, according to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol.

April Crowley, 39, was found inside the home at 9901 Adams St. with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and died at the scene, according to the State Patrol. Two other people were also inside at the time of the shooting.

Crowley had an arrest warrant signed May 25 for failure to appear in court, according to court records.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has requested that the State Patrol conduct an in-custody death investigation. A preliminary investigation determined that no deputies discharged a weapon at any point during the incident, according to the State Patrol.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 9

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert