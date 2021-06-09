Woman fatally shot herself as Cass County deputies attempted to serve arrest warrants

A woman fatally shot herself Monday as the Cass County Sheriff's Office was attempting to serve arrest warrants.

Deputies with the Sheriff's Office were at a home in rural Cass County, southeast of Weeping Water, about 9:30 p.m. to serve multiple arrest warrants when they heard a gunshot and a call for help from inside the house, according to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol.

April Crowley, 39, was found inside the home at 9901 Adams St. with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and died at the scene, according to the State Patrol. Two other people were also inside at the time of the shooting.

Crowley had an arrest warrant signed May 25 for failure to appear in court, according to court records.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has requested that the State Patrol conduct an in-custody death investigation. A preliminary investigation determined that no deputies discharged a weapon at any point during the incident, according to the State Patrol.

