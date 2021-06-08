Woman fatally shot in Cass County as deputies attempted to serve arrest warrants

A woman was fatally shot Monday as the Cass County Sheriff's Office was attempting to serve arrest warrants.

Deputies with the Sheriff's Office were at a home in rural Cass County, southeast of Weeping Water, about 9:30 p.m. to serve multiple arrest warrants when they heard a gunshot and a call for help from inside the house, according to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol.

A woman was found inside the home at 9901 Adams St. with a fatal gunshot wound, according to State Patrol. Two other people were also inside at the time of the shooting.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has requested that the State Patrol conduct an in-custody death investigation. A preliminary investigation has determined that no deputies discharged a weapon at any point during the incident, according to the State Patrol.

The woman's identity is being withheld pending notification of her next of kin.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, according to a State Patrol spokesperson.

