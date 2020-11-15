Woman hit building and two vehicles trying to flee trooper at Fremont Walgreens, authorities say

A North Carolina woman was arrested at a Walgreens in Fremont on Sunday afternoon after she intentionally struck a Nebraska state trooper's vehicle during a prescription fraud investigation, the State Patrol said.

The driver, 25-year-old Brandi Bolden of Asheville, North Carolina, was in the drive-thru lane of the pharmacy when a trooper responded to the report of a prescription fraud in progress. The trooper parked directly in front of Bolden's Jeep Renegade, blocking her exit.

The trooper exited his vehicle, at which point Bolden reversed, striking the vehicle behind her, then drove forward, hitting the patrol vehicle. She then struck the building twice while trying to drive around the patrol vehicle, incapacitating her vehicle in the process.

Bolden was arrested on suspicion of prescription fraud, assault on an officer using a motor vehicle and flight to avoid arrest and was booked into the Dodge County Jail. No one was injured in the incident.

