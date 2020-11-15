 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman hit building and two vehicles trying to flee trooper at Fremont Walgreens, authorities say
0 comments

Woman hit building and two vehicles trying to flee trooper at Fremont Walgreens, authorities say

{{featured_button_text}}

A North Carolina woman was arrested at a Walgreens in Fremont on Sunday afternoon after she intentionally struck a Nebraska state trooper's vehicle during a prescription fraud investigation, the State Patrol said.

The driver, 25-year-old Brandi Bolden of Asheville, North Carolina, was in the drive-thru lane of the pharmacy when a trooper responded to the report of a prescription fraud in progress. The trooper parked directly in front of Bolden's Jeep Renegade, blocking her exit. 

The trooper exited his vehicle, at which point Bolden reversed, striking the vehicle behind her, then drove forward, hitting the patrol vehicle. She then struck the building twice while trying to drive around the patrol vehicle, incapacitating her vehicle in the process.  

Bolden was arrested on suspicion of prescription fraud, assault on an officer using a motor vehicle and flight to avoid arrest and was booked into the Dodge County Jail. No one was injured in the incident. 

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 25
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert