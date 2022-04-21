Woman killed in fog-related crash near Bradshaw

YORK, Neb. — One woman was killed and another was injured Thursday morning in a three-vehicle crash near Bradshaw, the York County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash, which involved a car, a pickup and a semi, occurred shortly before 8 a.m. on U.S. 34 one mile east of Bradshaw, Sheriff Paul Vrbka said. At the time, dense fog drastically reduced visibility.

The driver of the car, 61-year-old Cindi Perdue of rural Bradshaw, was killed. The driver of the pickup, Adriana Gasper, 44, of Stromsburg, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The semi driver, Jamie Diessner, 45, of York, wasn't injured.

Vrbka said Perdue was trying to turn east on Highway 34 when her car and the pickup collided. Shortly after that, the semi struck the Perdue vehicle.

"The fog was so thick none of the drivers could see the other vehicles,” he said.

After the crash, the Sheriff's Office and Nebraska State Patrol shut down a portion of U.S. 34 until driving conditions improved.