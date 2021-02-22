Woman killed, man shot after pursuit in Lincoln were from Wyoming, officials say

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman who was killed and the man who was critically wounded Saturday in a shootout with law enforcement officers.

Hailey R. Stainbrook, 30, of Casper, Wyoming, was fatally shot. Christian W. Alexander, 26, of Evansville, Wyoming, remained in critical condition Monday at a Lincoln hospital, the Sheriff's Office said.

The two were in a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer that had been linked to a robbery reported about 8:40 a.m. Saturday at a northwest Lincoln hotel.

A Nebraska state trooper saw the Trailblazer near Superior Street and Cornhusker Highway and tried to stop it. Alexander shot at officers as they followed the Trailblazer, officials said.

The trooper stopped the Trailblazer using an "intervention technique." The vehicle ended up across the southbound traffic lanes underneath the Interstate 80 bridge on North 56th Street.

Two troopers and a Lincoln police officer exchanged gunfire with Alexander, who was shot multiple times. Officials said Stainbrook also pulled out a gun and was shot.

After the first shots were fired, the Sheriff's Office said, "officers negotiated with (Alexander) for seven minutes before gunshots were reported a second time."