Woman killed, man wounded in shootout with law enforcement in Lincoln

A woman was killed and a man was critically wounded Saturday morning during a shootout with law enforcement officers in Lincoln.

The event began at 8:39 a.m. with the report of a robbery in the parking lot of a Lincoln hotel by a man armed with a pistol and accompanied by a woman driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said in a press briefing.

As a Lincoln police officer took the report, the robbery victim was alerted that his credit card was being used at a north Lincoln business. The victim was then alerted to his credit card being used at a gas station.

A Nebraska state trooper spotted the suspects' vehicle, which fled west on Superior Street. During the pursuit, the male suspect began shooting from the vehicle.

Wagner said the trooper tried to stop the Trailblazer with an "intervention technique," and the vehicle came to a stop across the southbound traffic lanes underneath the Interstate 80 bridge on North 56th Street.

Two troopers and a Lincoln police officer exchanged gunfire with the suspect. The male suspect was shot multiple times. The female suspect also pulled out a gun and was also shot, Wagner said.