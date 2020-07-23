Woman shot and killed while riding city bus in Lincoln

A woman riding a city bus in Lincoln was killed Thursday afternoon when she was struck by a bullet that entered the driver's side of the bus.

Lincoln police responded to the shooting between South 17th and South 27th Streets at 2:38 p.m. The woman was the only passenger on the bus at the time of the shooting, according to a press release from the Lincoln Police Department.

The woman was transported by Lincoln Fire and Rescue personnel to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation shows the bus was in motion when the shot was fired, police said. Investigators are working to notify family members, canvassing the area for witnesses and searching for digital and forensic evidence

A Street will remain closed as investigators process the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

