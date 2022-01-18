Work against sex trafficking yielding more successes in Nebraska

LINCOLN — A record number of prosecutions for sex trafficking in the last two years shows that Nebraska efforts to fight human trafficking are gaining momentum, according to top state officials.
Gov. Pete Ricketts joined Attorney General Doug Peterson and Nebraska State Patrol Superintendent John Bolduc on Tuesday to highlight those efforts, along with releasing the 2021 report from the Nebraska Human Trafficking Task Force.
The report showed that prosecutors brought 22 cases of sex trafficking to court during 2020 and again in 2021, accounting for more than half of the cases brought under the state's updated laws.
Peterson said the cases last year included one in Furnas County that ended with the trafficker being convicted on 13 counts of trafficking a 15-year-old girl. The man was given a sentence of 176½ years up to 304 years in prison. The case involved 18 other felony prosecutions of "customers."
He said the case demonstrated that sex trafficking can happen anywhere in the state and "in the most heinous ways." He also noted that the case began with a tip from a citizen, who reported that something odd seemed to be going on. The resulting investigation took two years and multiple agencies.
"This is a case where, eight years ago, I'm not sure it would have been nearly as strong a prosecution," he said.
Ricketts said the state has used a four-part strategy to combat human trafficking. Those include efforts to increase public awareness of the problem and of signs that indicate someone might be being trafficked, efforts to strengthen laws and protect victims, efforts to beef up investigations and prosecutions, and efforts to support survivors.
Peterson said the state could do more in that last area. He suggested developing specific training for people who provide foster care to young trafficking survivors.
Susanne Shore, the governor's wife, said work is needed to help children develop the skills and self-esteem to resist "grooming efforts," as well as providing services to help survivors get their lives back on track.
While human trafficking includes both labor trafficking and sex trafficking, the state's efforts have focused on sex trafficking. Peterson said labor trafficking cases typically cross state lines and may even be international, so those cases are handled by federal officials.
