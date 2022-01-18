Work against sex trafficking yielding more successes in Nebraska

LINCOLN — A record number of prosecutions for sex trafficking in the last two years shows that Nebraska efforts to fight human trafficking are gaining momentum, according to top state officials.

Gov. Pete Ricketts joined Attorney General Doug Peterson and Nebraska State Patrol Superintendent John Bolduc on Tuesday to highlight those efforts, along with releasing the 2021 report from the Nebraska Human Trafficking Task Force.

The report showed that prosecutors brought 22 cases of sex trafficking to court during 2020 and again in 2021, accounting for more than half of the cases brought under the state's updated laws.

Peterson said the cases last year included one in Furnas County that ended with the trafficker being convicted on 13 counts of trafficking a 15-year-old girl. The man was given a sentence of 176½ years up to 304 years in prison. The case involved 18 other felony prosecutions of "customers."