Worker injured in assault by inmate at Tecumseh State Prison

A staff member at the Tecumseh State Prison was seriously injured Tuesday in an assault by an inmate.

The assault occurred after the staff member stopped the inmate as he left the dining hall, and told him to throw away food he'd put inside a pocket. The inmate refused and punched the staff member repeatedly in the face, according to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

The attack continued, despite directives from another staff member to stop. Additional staff members arrived and assisted in restraining the inmate.

The injured staff member was treated at a local hospital for injuries to his face and head.

The assault will be investigated, and the findings will be turned over to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution.

