Wyoming man sentenced in Omaha for making a threat against the president

A Wyoming man was sentenced Friday in federal court in Omaha for making a threat against the president.

Timothy Cessor, 27, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, has been in custody for 20 months in the case. He was sentenced to time served with a three-year term of supervised release, United States Attorney Joe Kelly announced in a press release.

Cessor was convicted on July 29, 2020, after a three-day jury trial.

Evidence at his trial established that on Feb. 4, 2019, Cessor broke into his father’s gun safe in his home in Cheyenne, took a .40 caliber pistol and ammunition, and began driving east toward Washington, D.C., to kill President Donald Trump.

Cessor made a short cellphone video in which he declared that he “will not tolerate an incompetent White House.” A few hours into the trip east, while Cessor was in Nebraska, he called his father and stated that he was going to “take care of Trump.” After speaking with his father, Cessor turned around and returned to Cheyenne, where he received treatment at a medical facility. While at the medical facility, Cessor stated that he had begun driving to Washington to kill the president.

The case was investigated by the United States Secret Service and the Cheyenne Police Department in Wyoming.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.