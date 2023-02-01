York man accused of killing wife held on $3 million bail

A Nebraska man charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of his wife was ordered held on $3 million bail Wednesday by a York County judge.

Bart J. Beutler, 47, is also charged with use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and being a prohibited person in possession of a deadly weapon. Beutler would need to post 10% of the bail amount, $300,000, in order to be released from the York County Jail.

According to an affidavit filed by the York Police Department on Tuesday, Beutler was found guilty of a 2007 murder in Maricopa County, Arizona. He was convicted in 2010 and released in 2018.

At the request of the York County Attorney, the case will be prosecuted by the Nebraska Attorney General's Office. York County will pay prosecution and investigation fees.

Officers from the York Police Department were called to a home at 84 S. Platte Ave. about 9:45 p.m. Monday to investigate a shooting. They located Stacie Beutler, 46, who had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead, according to a statement from York Police Chief Ed Tjaden.

Bart Beutler, the victim's husband, was arrested without incident at another York residence about 30 minutes later, Tjaden said. In the arrest affidavit filed Tuesday, a York police detective said that 911 dispatchers received a call from Beutler saying he had an emergency.

The caller told the dispatcher that his wife had a “gunshot wound, I’m doing CPR.” He then allegedly told the dispatcher: “I shot her, I’m sorry.”

Beutler was located at the home of his wife’s brother. He was taken to the York County Sheriff's Office where he waived his rights and agreed to speak with investigators.

He allegedly told police that he was in bed in the couple's room and that his wife kept coming into the room, waking him up and “talking (expletive).” Beutler told police: “I just lost it. I just pulled out the gun and started shooting.”

Beutler said that he didn't know how many times he fired his handgun. “I don’t know," he allegedly told police. "I just pulled until the clip was empty.”

Police said there is no indication that anyone else was involved in the incident. York is a city of about 7,800 residents located approximately 50 miles west of Lincoln.

