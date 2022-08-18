Yorkie stolen from Nebraska couple located in North Carolina

A Yorkshire Terrier named Gus has been located safe and sound in North Carolina after the dog was stolen from his owners in Nebraska.

A 37-year-old man and 35-year-old woman were arrested on Aug. 5 on felony fugitive warrants out of Cass County in connection to the theft of the dog, a large amount of silver and a firearm, according to a Facebook post from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina.

The man's parents, a couple from Eagle, Nebraska, told a Cass County sheriff's deputy that their son had stolen from them 10 years earlier and that they suspected him of stealing from them again on June 19, according to an affidavit. They said the silver was valued at more than $100,000.

The two suspects reportedly fled to North Carolina after taking the dog and other items.

The Columbus County Sheriff's Office on Aug. 10 received information from Cass County regarding the suspects and alleged stolen property, according to the Facebook post.

Investigators knocked on the door of a camper the suspects had been staying in, but no one was home. They then went up to a house located on the same property. No one was home, but investigators heard dogs barking from inside the residence and talked with witnesses, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Investigators then obtained a search warrant for the camper and vehicles located on the property. During the search, investigators found multiple silver items, which were seized as evidence, and Gus was turned over to authorities by someone who had been caring for him while the two individuals were in custody.

Gus’ owners verified his identity, and he has been staying with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Animal Protective Services until his owners can travel from Nebraska to pick him up, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Both the Cass County and Columbus County Sheriff’s Offices did not provide any updates on Thursday, but an employee at the Columbus County Detention Center confirmed the two individuals were still in custody.

According to the arrest warrants in Nebraska, the man was charged with theft by unlawful taking totaling $5,000 or more, a felony, while the woman was charged with aiding and abetting by taking property valued at over $5,000, also a felony.