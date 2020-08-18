Crop dusting plane hits power lines, causes Scottsbluff outage

A crop dusting plane flew into a high voltage power line north of Scottsbluff Tuesday morning, causing power outages and extensive damage.

The pilot, Mike Uhlken, 60, was taken to a local hospital to be checked out. His condition was not available Tuesday evening.

Nebraska Public Power District was still assessing damage, said Mark Becker, spokesman. The high voltage line was severed and about five miles of it and 21 poles dropped to the ground.

"There was a lot of damage and our crews are working to get the lines back up," Becker said.

About 2,400 electrical customers in the Scottsbluff area, including Western Nebraska Community College, lost power. The utility was able to reroute power and restore electricity to nearly all those customers within about two hours, Becker said. About 30 customers in the vicinity of the crash remained without power Tuesday evening, he said. The collision was reported about 8:40 a.m. Tuesday.

The snapped wires from the 230-kilovolt power line wrapped around a nearby semi truck and pickup truck, but no one on the ground was hurt, Becker said.