Cuming County sheriff identifies man killed in three-vehicle crash

A 22-year-old man from Wisner, Nebraska, has been identified as the person who died in a three-vehicle crash near Beemer.

Carlos Mora was pronounced dead at the scene of the Friday night crash, the Cuming County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday. Investigators determined that Mora was driving a 2013 Chrysler that crossed the center line of U.S. Highway 275 about 11 p.m.

The Chrysler collided with a 1996 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by Bowdy Bird, 16, of Wisner. A 1997 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Elijah Gonzalez, 28, of Norfolk, also collided with Mora's vehicle.

Bird was taken to St. Francis Hospital in West Point and then flown to an Omaha hospital with critical injuries. Gonzalez was taken to the West Point hospital with minor injuries.

The Sheriff's Office said no one in any of the vehicles was wearing a seat belt.