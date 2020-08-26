Current coronavirus restrictions extended through mid-September in 66 Nebraska counties

LINCOLN — The current level of coronavirus restrictions is being extended for two more weeks in 66 Nebraska counties, including Douglas and Sarpy.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services gave no explanation Wednesday why the Phase 3 directed health measures, scheduled to expire on Aug. 31, were being extended through Sept. 13.
But the agency, in a press release, said the 66 counties in Phase 3 will move to Phase 4 on Sept. 14 unless hospitalizations dramatically change.
Phase 4 is the least-restrictive category under the state's system for stemming the spread of the virus.
Under Phase 4, outdoor venues are allowed to operate at full capacity, and arenas and event centers can have crowds up to 75% capacity, with gatherings of 500 or more requiring local health department approval.
In Phase 4, directed health measures in place at restaurants, bars, churches, child care centers and other businesses become "guidance" rather than requirements that can be enforced by citations.
The 27 counties in Phase 4, which includes some of the most rural counties in the state, will remain in that status until Sept. 30, according to a press release Wednesday from the Health and Human Services.
The state began imposing directed health measures back in March, when the coronavirus first began spreading in the state. Initial restrictions, which included closing sit-down service at restaurants and bars, have been gradually relaxed by Gov. Pete Ricketts as the need for hospital beds and ventilators has declined.
In the past two weeks, 15 Nebraska counties have reported no new infections. Overall, five rural counties have not reported any cases of coronavirus since the outbreak began in March.
paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-473-9584,
