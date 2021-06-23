 Skip to main content
CWS spoiler? Stormy weather, much-needed rain on tap for Omaha area
CWS spoiler? Stormy weather, much-needed rain on tap for Omaha area

The National Weather Service office in Omaha/Valley recently offered tips for handling the heat.

Storms are possible through the weekend, which could interfere with the College World Series, but the rain will be welcome to farmers and gardeners.

Omaha has received about 30% of its normal rainfall for June. Plants are stressed, not only by the lack of rain but by this month's high temperatures. Omaha's average temperature is running about 5 degrees higher than normal.

Thursday's high temperature in Omaha is expected to be in the low 90s, and then cooler weather follows, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures in the low to mid-80s are forecast through Sunday, with rain chances each day.

This time of year, plants need about an inch of rain a week, horticulturists say. Through Wednesday evening, Omaha had barely received an inch all month, 1.07 inches.

"This pattern is messy," said Becky Kern, a weather service meteorologist. "These little disturbances can spark off thunderstorms and showers just about any time."

While damaging winds and hail always are an inherent possibility with thunderstorms, there doesn't yet appear to be much danger, Kern said. 

"People with outdoor activities shouldn't be discouraged just because the forecast calls for the possibility of rain every day," she said. "After all, we need the rain, but at this time of year, where and how much we get is hard to predict."

On Wednesday evening, hail as large as 2.75 inches in diameter was reported in Keya Paha County. No damage was reported to the weather service.

Thunderstorms with high winds and hail caused large amounts of crop damage Tuesday night in central Nebraska. Aaron Mangels, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Hastings, said winds up to 75 mph and hail ranging from an inch in diameter to golf ball size were reported. 

A storm that developed near Neligh in Antelope County swept south through Boone, Platte, Nance, Merrick and Polk Counties, Mangels said. 

"The storm was pretty isolated but very large," he said. "We had a report of winds of 75 mph at Genoa (in Nance County). That amount of wind with hail can strip corn pretty quickly."

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

