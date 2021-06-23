CWS spoiler? Stormy weather, much-needed rain on tap for Omaha area

Storms are possible through the weekend, which could interfere with the College World Series, but the rain will be welcome to farmers and gardeners.

Omaha has received about 30% of its normal rainfall for June. Plants are stressed, not only by the lack of rain but by this month's high temperatures. Omaha's average temperature is running about 5 degrees higher than normal.

Thursday's high temperature in Omaha is expected to be in the low 90s, and then cooler weather follows, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures in the low to mid-80s are forecast through Sunday, with rain chances each day.

This time of year, plants need about an inch of rain a week, horticulturists say. Through Wednesday evening, Omaha had barely received an inch all month, 1.07 inches.

"This pattern is messy," said Becky Kern, a weather service meteorologist. "These little disturbances can spark off thunderstorms and showers just about any time."

While damaging winds and hail always are an inherent possibility with thunderstorms, there doesn't yet appear to be much danger, Kern said.