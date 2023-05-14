Damage from thunderstorms that spawned several tornadoes in eastern Nebraska on Friday appears to have been mostly confined to farmsteads, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley said Sunday.

Three storm survey teams from the Valley office worked multiple locations across eastern Nebraska, meteorologist Van DeWald said. Two teams surveyed "a long track circulation" that produced numerous reports of damage across Dodge and Burt Counties from as many as five tornadoes, he said.

The preliminary survey recorded indications of "a possible multiple vortex tornado" in northern Dodge County, according to a National Weather Service statement. Those five tornadoes were categorized from EF-0 to EF-2 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale that rates the storms according to wind speed.

An EF-0 rating means wind speeds were between 65 mph and 85 mph. An EF-2 would denote wind speeds between 111 mph and 135 mph.

"The storms occurred mostly in open country with most of the damage at farmsteads about 35 miles west of Omaha," DeWald said. "Move those storms 35 miles to the east (near large population centers) and the damage could have been devastating."

Two people were injured near the town of Lyon in Burt County where tornadoes caused widespread damage. The injuries occurred when one home shifted off its foundation, the National Weather Service said.

A third survey team investigated damage reports in parts of Stanton, Colfax, Platte, Madison, Pierce and Boone Counties. This team's preliminary results indicate there were five EF-1 tornadoes and two EF-unknowns in those counties. A downburst with up to 70 mph winds was also noted in the town of Pilger in Stanton County.

"So far, we have seven tornadoes in northeast Nebraska, five tornadoes in that long track across Dodge and Burt Counties and another possible two tornadoes in southeast Nebraska," DeWald said. "We still have a survey to do around Falls City (in Richardson County)."

The survey teams worked 15 hours on Friday and 16 hours on Saturday, he said. They took Sunday off but are expected to finalize their results in the next few days with the results then released to the public.

"We appreciate your patience with us while we try to survey all the damage in a timely manner," the National Weather Service said in a statement. "When the information is finalized, it will be distributed in the form of local storm reports, public information statements and the Damage Assessment Toolkit."

The forecast this week for Omaha and eastern Nebraska includes cooler temperatures on Monday with a high in the mid-60s, DeWald said. There will be chances of showers in the afternoon.

"Tuesday, (high) temperatures will be back into the upper 70s and it will be around 80 on Wednesday," he said. "There will be chances for rain back in the area on Wednesday."

High temperatures are predicted to reach the low 70s on Friday and upper 70s on Saturday before rising into the low 80s on Sunday, DeWald said.

