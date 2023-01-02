Dangerous winter storm brings ice, snow to Nebraska, Iowa today

A powerful winter storm is moving across Nebraska and Iowa on Monday and Tuesday and is expected to lead to power outages and deadly conditions on roads in some areas.

The storm is bringing heavy snow, ice and gusty winds to large portions of a multi-state region.

The Nebraska State Patrol and National Weather Service have both issued calls for people to be aware of the dangers and the weather service is discouraging travel in portions of Nebraska.

The far southeast corner of Nebraska, including Omaha and Lincoln, are forecast to miss the brunt of the storm, however the rest of the state and portions of Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota are in its path.

Anyone traveling across Interstate 80 or north on Interstates 29 and 35 should check conditions at various points along their intended route — based on the time they expect to be on the road.

With ice and wind-blown snow moving in, the weather service warns that conditions will change throughout the day and throughout the area.

A glaze of ice is possible throughout the affected area, but the weather service has also issued a rare ice storm warning for portions of eastern Nebraska stretching into northern Iowa.

In central and western Nebraska, heavy snow and gusty winds are the issue, with the potential for a sheen of hidden ice.

But immediately north of the Omaha metro, an ice storm warning is in effect from noon Monday into Tuesday. Several counties in east-central Nebraska and a large swath of northern Iowa are under the ice storm warning.

The weather service is warning that travel will become difficult if not impossible across much of the region.

“The ice accumulation with this storm may have a hidden impact when coupled with snow,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol.

“Take the conditions into consideration and determine if you really need to travel during the storm,” he said.

For areas under the ice storm warning, the agency is explicitly discouraging travel.

People in the path of the ice are advised to prepare for power outages. This storm has the potential to coat power lines and tree limbs with ice, then heavy, wet snow and then buffet them about with gusty winds.

Grant Otten, spokesman for the Nebraska Public Power District, said crews are on standby.

"Our lineman are ready to respond to any outage we may see," he said.

Additionally, in parts of Nebraska, the weather service has taken the unusual step of requesting storm spotters, in the midst of winter, to update the agency on conditions in their area.

In Omaha, rain chances pick up during the day and are highest overnight. There's a slight chance for freezing rain Tuesday morning, according to the weather service.