Dangerous winter storm brings ice, snow to Nebraska, Iowa

The powerful storm that brought snow, ice and rain to Nebraska on Monday is expected to move out by Tuesday night, leaving behind heavy snow and icy conditions in some areas of the state

The National Weather Service forecast 10 to 18 inches of snow across northern Nebraska and up to half an inch of ice in parts of central and eastern Nebraska.

The agency has warned that travel in the most heavily impacted areas could be difficult to impossible.

For the most part, as of Monday evening, it appeared people had hunkered down, with no significant reports of crashes or traffic tie-ups.

In terms of power outages, Nebraska Public Power District reported about 2,300 customers without power in Ogallala on Monday evening, and crews were on-site making repairs.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that roads across the western half of the state were partially to fully covered.

Omaha was expected to dodge the worst of the storm, given that temperatures were forecast to remain in the mid- to upper 30s overnight.

On Tuesday, temperatures are expected to drop in the late afternoon, according to the weather service, generating the potential for slick spots during the evening commute.

Katie Gross, meteorologist with the weather service, said Omaha can expect a cold, but not bitterly cold, week.

Temperatures the rest of the week are forecast in the 20s to low 30s, she said.

There's a slight chance for snow on Wednesday, but the rest of the week is forecast to be dry, she said.

Omaha World-Herald best videos of 2022