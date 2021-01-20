 Skip to main content
Dawson County man convicted of attempted first-degree murder dies in prison
A 65-year-old inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln died Tuesday, officials said.

Harold Wilson was sentenced in Dawson County in 1986 after being convicted of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree sexual assault, robbery and attempted kidnapping.

Wilson's cause of death has not been determined, but officials said he had multiple medical conditions.

State law requires that a grand jury conduct an investigation whenever an inmate dies in custody. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

