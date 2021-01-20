Dawson County man convicted of attempted first-degree murder dies in prison

A 65-year-old inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln died Tuesday, officials said.
Harold Wilson was sentenced in Dawson County in 1986 after being convicted of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree sexual assault, robbery and attempted kidnapping.
Wilson's cause of death has not been determined, but officials said he had multiple medical conditions.
State law requires that a grand jury conduct an investigation whenever an inmate dies in custody.
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kevin Cole
Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.