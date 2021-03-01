DEA to collect unwanted prescription drugs across Nebraska in April

The Drug Enforcement Administration will hold its 20th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 24, the DEA announced Monday.

At the last such collection in October, the DEA collected almost 493 tons of unwanted drugs at nearly 4,600 sites around the country. Nearly 3,000 pounds of that was collected at Nebraska's 19 sites, DEA spokeswoman Emily Murray said.

Studies indicate that a majority of prescription drugs that are abused come from family and friends, including from home medicine cabinets, so clearing out unused medicine is essential, the DEA said in a press release.

The public will be able to drop off tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs at the April event. Liquids, syringes and illegal drugs will not be accepted. The DEA will accept vaping devices and cartridges if the lithium batteries have been removed.

For more information, go to www.deatakeback.com or calling 800-882-9539.

