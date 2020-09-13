Denison woman dies after falling from motorcycle on Iowa highway

-
A Denison, Iowa, woman died over the weekend after falling from a motorcycle that was traveling an Iowa highway.
Julie Promes, 52, was a passenger on the motorcycle driven by Craig Promes, 59, also of Denison.
According to the Iowa State Patrol, Craig Promes took a sharp turn for an unknown reason, and Julie Promes fell off.
The crash occurred about 9:30 p.m. Saturday as the motorcycle was going north on Iowa Highway 39 in Crawford County.
Nancy Gaarder
Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com
