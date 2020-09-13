 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Denison woman dies after falling from motorcycle on Iowa highway
0 comments

Denison woman dies after falling from motorcycle on Iowa highway

{{featured_button_text}}

A Denison, Iowa, woman died over the weekend after falling from a motorcycle that was traveling an Iowa highway.

Julie Promes, 52, was a passenger on the motorcycle driven by Craig Promes, 59, also of Denison.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Craig Promes took a sharp turn for an unknown reason, and Julie Promes fell off.

The crash occurred about 9:30 p.m. Saturday as the motorcycle was going north on Iowa Highway 39 in Crawford County. 

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert