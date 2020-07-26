Despite shutdown of two bars, Railyard commons, most Lincoln residents complying with mask mandate

LINCOLN — The owner of Tavern on the Square and the Other Room in Lincoln’s Haymarket estimates 85-90% of the patrons entering his bars willingly wear masks when indoors.

Matt Taylor said he or another employee ask the other 10-15% of bar patrons, who aren’t so willing, to put one on. Since last Monday, when Lincoln's mask mandate took effect, Taylor has made masks available for purchase.

Before that, both the downtown locations recommended masks indoors but did not require them.

“We take this very, very seriously, and more than anything, I want the health of my employees,” Taylor said.

Most Lincoln residents are abiding by the city's new directed health measure and wearing masks, says the head of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. “The majority of people in Lincoln have been focused on doing the right thing in helping Lincoln move forward,” said Pat Lopez, interim director of the health department via email Friday.