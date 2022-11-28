Robotic dinosaurs up to 35 feet tall will be on display next year at Omaha-area attraction

The Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland is preparing to welcome a big addition next summer: life-sized robotic dinosaurs.

Beginning on May 5, 2023, animatronic dinosaurs will be scattered throughout the 440-acre drive-through park for the Jurassic Adventure experience. The creatures, which can move and make sounds, are up to 60 feet long and 35 feet tall.

Jurassic Adventure is an exhibition created by Dino Don Inc., a company founded by dinosaur expert "Dino" Don Lessem. Lessem was an adviser to Steven Spielberg's "Jurassic Park" film, and he has supervised excavations and skeletal reconstructions of some of the largest dinosaurs ever found.

"We have gone to great lengths to ensure the most accurate dinosaur robots in the world, and dinosaur fans love them," Lessem said in a press release.

Lessem's exhibitions have attracted millions of visitors across the world. Currently, his company has exhibits on display at zoos and museums in New York, Texas, Denmark, Scotland and Germany, among others.

Access to the exhibit will be included with admission to the park, which costs $9 for adults and $7 for children.