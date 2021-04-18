Dismal River canoe launch will stay, but construction will block access this summer

“I didn’t want to go through the rest of my life and not be able to go down that stretch again,” Engel said.

The closing of access this summer means that float trips on the Dismal will probably be limited to day trips that start at a bridge south of Seneca and end at a pull-out south of Thedford, he said.

The Dismal River is known as “divorce river” because of its many tight turns and snags of cedar trees that can cause spills — risking divorce for a husband and wife sharing a canoe.

Engel said if he had one recommendation, it would be to erect a warning sign alerting users that it’s not a stream for beginners. He also recommended starting trips early enough in the morning to arrive at the only camping site on the Dismal, south of Seneca. If you begin a float trip too late, he said you can get stranded in the dark on the river, which is far from any ranches or communities.

In October, a helicopter rescue was needed when a group of kayakers from Kansas got stuck on the river.

