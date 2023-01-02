Distressed man climbs sign over I-80 leading to partial closure of interstate in Council Bluffs

A man experiencing a personal crisis climbed one of the signs over Interstate 80 in Council Bluffs Monday morning, leading to a partial closure of the interstate while authorities worked to help him down.

The incident occurred about 8 a.m. near the 1 mile-marker of I-80 west, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department.

The man had climbed onto a sign over the express lanes. Council Bluffs Police negotiators and members of the Council Bluffs Fire Department worked together to get the man down, using an a firetruck ladder to get close enough to talk with him.

During the incident, the westbound express lanes of I-80 were closed, and traffic was rerouted onto the interstate's local exit lanes.

Authorities were able to fully reopen the interstate within about an hour.

