Distressed man climbs sign over I-80 leading to partial closure of interstate in Council Bluffs

  Updated
A man experiencing a personal crisis climbed one of the signs over Interstate 80 in Council Bluffs Monday morning, leading to a partial closure of the interstate while authorities worked to help him down.

The incident occurred about 8 a.m. near the 1 mile-marker of I-80 west, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department.

The man had climbed onto a sign over the express lanes. Council Bluffs Police negotiators and members of the Council Bluffs Fire Department worked together to get the man down, using an a firetruck ladder to get close enough to talk with him.

During the incident, the westbound express lanes of I-80 were closed, and traffic was rerouted onto the interstate's local exit lanes.

Authorities were able to fully reopen the interstate within about an hour.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

