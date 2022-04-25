Do we need 'baby nukes' launched from subs? StratCom chief says yes

The chief of Offutt’s U.S. Strategic Command is happy with the record $813.4 billion Defense Department budget the Biden administration pitched to Congress a few weeks ago.

Except for the matter of a few “baby nukes.”

Adm. Charles Richard raised eyebrows earlier this month when he wrote a letter to top members of the House Armed Services Committee, calling out the Biden team for dropping a proposed low-yield, sea-launched nuclear cruise missile, first proposed during the Trump administration, from its 2023 budget plan.

“While I am satisfied USSTRATCOM priorities are adequately addressed, the current situation in Ukraine and China’s nuclear trajectory convinces me a deterrence and assurance gap exists,” Richard wrote in the April 4 letter to Reps. Adam Smith, D-Wash., and Mike Rogers, R-Ala., the chairman and ranking minority member of the committee.

Military leaders don’t often publicly contradict their commander-in-chief, especially on an issue with political overtones. But his boss, Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, backed Richard up a day later in testimony before the same committee. So did the four-star head of the U.S. European Command.

“It’s probably safe to say, it’s unusual,” said Christopher Yeaw, a top nuclear analyst at the University of Nebraska’s National Strategic Research Institute.

Richard asked Congress to fill the gap with a missile equipped with a smaller atomic warhead that can be launched invisibly from a submarine.

Skeptics waggishly call such tactical, or battlefield, nuclear weapons “baby nukes” because they aren’t as powerful as the city-destroying bombs that make up the U.S. and Russian air-land-sea nuclear triad.

They do pack enough of a wallop, though, to destroy a military base or a small city, and leave behind a radioactive hellscape.

“We’re still talking about a Hiroshima-style event,” said Tyler White, director of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s national security program.

The United States and the Soviet Union each fielded thousands of tactical nuclear weapons during the Cold War, in anticipation of fighting a land war in Europe. These included nuclear-tipped Tomahawk missiles, launchable from destroyers and attack submarines, along with cruise missiles and atomic artillery shells.

In the early 1990s, President George H.W. Bush and his Russian counterparts signed a series of agreements to mothball or destroy most tactical nuclear weapons. Bush also promised to end production of long-range, sea-launched cruise missiles, and to never build new ones.

“They put them in storage, and they never left again,” said Hans Kristensen, director of the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists, a disarmament advocacy group.

The U.S. has largely stuck to the agreements. Russia did, too, for a while. It stopped in the 2000s — after Vladimir Putin took power, and after the U.S. and NATO intervened against its Serbian allies in the Balkans.

After his election in 2008, President Barack Obama spoke movingly of someday eliminating all nuclear weapons, a view reflected in his 2010 Nuclear Posture Review. The same year, the U.S. and Russia ratified the New START Treaty, capping the number of strategic warheads at 1,550 for each side.

“President Obama’s intent was to lead the world toward zero,” Yeaw said.

But no new treaty covered baby nukes.

The Pentagon destroyed the last of the Navy’s Cold War-era sea-launched Tomahawks about 10 years ago. Then U.S.-Russia relations curdled in the wake of Russian-backed military actions in Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.

The picture had darkened considerably by the time President Donald Trump launched his nuclear review. Putin had pulled out of a major arms agreement. He began rapidly upgrading Russia’s Soviet-era arsenal and announced plans to build several new nuclear weapon systems.

“By 2018, things didn’t look so benign. You really had a degradation of the international environment,” said Yeaw, one of the authors of that year’s Nuclear Posture Review. “We really felt we had to rectify matters.”

With a 20-1 advantage in tactical nuclear weapons in Europe, Russia made use of battlefield nukes a part of its strategy. Putin calculated the U.S. wouldn’t risk Armageddon by launching one of its big city-killing bombs in retaliation for a limited strike.

“Russia has invested a lot in these low-yield nuclear weapons,” said Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., who serves on the House Armed Services Committee. “It’s in their doctrine, ‘escalate to de-escalate.’ Use it, and (the U.S.) will back off.”

To counter that threat Yeaw and his co-authors included two new types of tactical nuclear weapons in the U.S. arsenal: the W76-2 Trident submarine warhead, and the Sea-Launched Cruise Missile-Nuclear — known as SLCM-N, or “Slick-’em.”

The W76-2 was quick and easy to deploy. It simply involved putting a smaller warhead on an existing Trident missile and deploying it on the same Ohio-class submarines in place of the larger missile.

The SLCM-N, though, requires a brand-new design for both the missile and the warhead. The program is still in its infancy. Even if Congress moves ahead, it will not be ready for deployment before the 2030s.

“It’s been funded as sort of a study project for a couple of years. But they’re not bending iron yet,” Kristensen said.

Bacon believes developing these weapons gives U.S. military commanders a tool they need, and sends an important message.

“It communicates to Russia that we can do the same thing,” Bacon said. “We’re not trying to equal what they’ve got. We’re just trying to counter their threat.”

Still, outside the world of nuclear deterrence theory, it can be hard to fathom why the U.S. — with more than 3,700 atomic weapons in its stockpile, according to Kristensen’s calculations — needs to recreate a type it hasn’t required for the past 30 years.

“We’ve had overwhelming capability for decades, and we’re still going to have overwhelming capability,” Kristensen said. “Why the sky is suddenly falling, I don’t know.”

He and White believe the U.S. could meet a tactical nuclear strike with a powerful non-nuclear counterpunch. And the unified European response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine shows the value of strong allies.

“Do we need to come up with whole new nuclear weapons? I don’t see the case for it,” White said. “Having a really formidable conventional capability is a bigger deterrent. NATO is a deterrent.”

Even in the progressive wing of the Democratic party, there’s been little pushback against the growing defense budget — except for spending on nuclear weapons.

Still, Biden has mostly stuck with the bipartisan commitment to rebuilding America’s aged nukes. His 2023 blueprint proposes $50.9 billion in funding for StratCom’s arsenal ($7.7 billion more than last year), including $34.4 billion to modernize old weapons.

Since taking command of StratCom in 2019, Richard has stressed the need to push ahead with the rebuild. Russia, he has warned, is several years ahead in its modernization push, and the discovery last year that China is building hundreds of missile silos in its northern desert only adds urgency.

“Any disruptions to programmed funding will ... increase strategic risk to the Nation,” Richard wrote in his letter to the House committee leaders.

White acknowledged Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has made opposition to nuclear spending a hard political sell right now.

“Congress has never been shy, throwing money at saving these systems,” he said. “If the administration is going to make a counter-proliferation argument, they’re swimming upstream.”

Bacon is more confident than ever that Republicans and centrist Democrats will unite to get Richard the nuclear funding he wants for StratCom — including the “Slick-’ems.”

“We have won every nuclear debate, even though we’re in the minority,” he said. “I think we’ll end up prevailing.”

