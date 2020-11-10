Doane University board gives go-ahead to major reorganization despite faculty concerns

Included in Doane's plans are eliminating majors and minors in philosophy, political science, religious studies and German. Many other programs will have their majors or minors — one or the other — ended. Those include criminal justice, English as a Second Language, health and society and others. The honors program also will be discarded.

In all, Carter's report to the board contained 158 small and large recommendations. Carter's report said Doane would remain "rooted in the liberal arts" but must emphasize what it does best, what generates revenue, what is relevant to students and what is needed.

The report includes dozens of administrative changes, too, such as a small reduction in the registrar's office, reduction of commencement costs, elimination of two full-time workers in admissions, elimination of some vacant positions, reduction of the fuel reimbursement rate from 42 cents per mile to 30 cents, a hiring freeze on jobs that aren't essential, and moving the College of Professional Studies into one of the four other colleges.

Many faculty members have clashed with Carter before. In one survey of Doane professors three years ago, more than half who responded said they had little or no confidence in him.

Photos: Our best staff images from November 2020

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.