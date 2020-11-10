Doane University board gives go-ahead to major reorganization despite faculty concerns

Doane University's board Monday night endorsed profound academic and administrative changes despite the faculty's request for a delay in the decision.
The board of trustees' approval reflects its backing of Doane President Jacque Carter's plan to reorganize the university for what he believes will be a challenging future. The initiative will lead to layoffs and budget cuts, saving $3.6 million over two or three years.
Many faculty members have disagreed with Carter — who has led Doane since 2011 — on key decisions for several years. Last week a faculty group voted 63-1 (plus one abstention) to request that the board of trustees delay approval of Carter's recommendations.
The episode raises questions about whether liberal arts, for decades a staple at Doane, are being supplanted by disciplines that lead to jobs for students and revenue for the institution.
Doane is in Crete, Nebraska, and its most recent enrollment headcount was 2,888, an increase of 5.7%.
But the increases resulted from the satellite campuses in Omaha and Lincoln. The main campus in Crete, where most of the liberal arts programs and traditional disciplines are taught, dropped this fall from 1,002 to 989.
Included in Doane's plans are eliminating majors and minors in philosophy, political science, religious studies and German. Many other programs will have their majors or minors — one or the other — ended. Those include criminal justice, English as a Second Language, health and society and others. The honors program also will be discarded.
In all, Carter's report to the board contained 158 small and large recommendations. Carter's report said Doane would remain "rooted in the liberal arts" but must emphasize what it does best, what generates revenue, what is relevant to students and what is needed.
The report includes dozens of administrative changes, too, such as a small reduction in the registrar's office, reduction of commencement costs, elimination of two full-time workers in admissions, elimination of some vacant positions, reduction of the fuel reimbursement rate from 42 cents per mile to 30 cents, a hiring freeze on jobs that aren't essential, and moving the College of Professional Studies into one of the four other colleges.
Many faculty members have clashed with Carter before. In one survey of Doane professors three years ago, more than half who responded said they had little or no confidence in him.
