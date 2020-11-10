Doane University board gives go-ahead to major reorganization

He said Smith's letter "shows the utter contempt that our trustees have for most of Doane's faculty." He said there has been no clear description of Carter's vision. It seems Doane wants to function as a for-profit institution rather than as a nonprofit, he said.

Many faculty members have disagreed with Carter — who has led Doane since 2011 — on key decisions for several years. Last week a faculty group voted 63-1 (plus one abstention) to request that the board of trustees delay approval of Carter's recommendations.

The episode raises questions about whether liberal arts, for decades a staple at Doane, are being supplanted by disciplines that lead to high-demand jobs for students and revenue for the institution. Wentworth also said he wondered about the future of Doane's traditional Crete campus.

Doane's most recent enrollment headcount was 2,888, an increase of 5.7%. But the increases came from the satellite campuses in Omaha and Lincoln. The main campus in Crete, where most of the liberal arts programs and traditional disciplines are taught, dropped this fall from 1,002 to 989.