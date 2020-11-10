Doane University board gives go-ahead to major reorganization

Doane University's board has made its decision on budget cuts and now it's time for the campus community to bond, Doane President Jacque Carter said Tuesday.
"I hope that we're at a point now where we can begin to come together," Carter said Tuesday afternoon of the various constituencies on campus.
A statement from a faculty leader, however, indicated togetherness might be hard to achieve. "Students interested in a high quality liberal arts-centered educational experience should look elsewhere, perhaps Creighton University or Nebraska Wesleyan University," said Chris Wentworth, head of the Doane chapter of the American Association of University Professors.
Carter won the board's support Monday night for sweeping change and $3.6 million in budget cuts over two or three years. The proposal divided Carter from many faculty members in a relationship that already had been strained.
Doane faculty members asked for a delay in the decision, but the board of trustees approved "all the recommendations provided by the President in total," the resolution said. However, the board granted faculty members a chance over the next few months to reconfigure and save 18 majors or minors in various programs, including the honors program.
Carter said Tuesday afternoon that any faculty amendments to his initiative would still need to find $3.6 million in savings and could not substitute different programs for elimination. He said donated money to save and sustain a program could be one option.
A Doane spokesman said just more than 17 staff positions will be cut (about 10 of those are vacant). Also, 12 faculty jobs could eventually be lost. Doane's yearly operating budget is about $40 million, and the university employs 367 people, excluding adjunct faculty.
Doane, based in Crete, Nebraska, has largely been a small, private, liberal arts institution during its close to 150 years.
Carter's plan calls for removal of some majors — philosophy, physics, political science, religious studies — and numerous minors as well. Administrative functions such as registration, admissions, facility operations and career development would be downsized.
Jill Smith, chairwoman of the Doane board, said in a letter to faculty and staff that she and the 34 other trustees "are very proud of and grateful to President Carter, his leadership team, faculty and staff." She said the board "supports President Carter and his vision for Doane University."
Wentworth said he was glad faculty members would have an opportunity to redesign programs to save them. Still, Wentworth said, the "blanket support" conveyed by the board to the president is "troubling."
He said Smith's letter "shows the utter contempt that our trustees have for most of Doane's faculty." He said there has been no clear description of Carter's vision. It seems Doane wants to function as a for-profit institution rather than as a nonprofit, he said.
Many faculty members have disagreed with Carter — who has led Doane since 2011 — on key decisions for several years. Last week a faculty group voted 63-1 (plus one abstention) to request that the board of trustees delay approval of Carter's recommendations.
The episode raises questions about whether liberal arts, for decades a staple at Doane, are being supplanted by disciplines that lead to high-demand jobs for students and revenue for the institution. Wentworth also said he wondered about the future of Doane's traditional Crete campus.
Doane's most recent enrollment headcount was 2,888, an increase of 5.7%. But the increases came from the satellite campuses in Omaha and Lincoln. The main campus in Crete, where most of the liberal arts programs and traditional disciplines are taught, dropped this fall from 1,002 to 989.
In all, Carter's report to the board contained 158 small and large recommendations. Carter's report said Doane would remain "rooted in the liberal arts" but must emphasize what it does best, what generates revenue, what is relevant to students and what is needed.
Many faculty members have clashed with Carter before. In one survey of Doane professors three years ago, more than half who responded said they had little or no confidence in him.
