Doane University could lose several programs to budget cuts; president says change is vital

Some Doane University faculty members and students fear their school will change radically if proposed budget cuts go through, quieting philosophy, political science and other programs.
Doane’s president, Jacque Carter, doesn’t deny that he sees change as vital and that a traditional liberal arts college risks being left behind. Carter mentioned health care classes, education programs, business courses, engineering, sciences and online work as relevant and beneficial at this time to students and to the university’s well-being.
“I think every school is finding that they’re struggling,” said Carter, Doane’s president since 2011. The financial burdens caused by the coronavirus crisis make transformation even more urgent, he said.
Doane might be viewed as a microcosm of challenges facing higher education. But some professors also say difficulties are specific to Doane because of poor communication, lack of faculty input, distrust of Carter and abandonment of what has given Doane its identity.
The pace of change in Carter’s tenure as president has made him unpopular with some professors, he said. “The faster you go, the more waves you’re going to generate.”
Doane, after close to 150 years as a primarily liberal arts and sciences college, proposes to eliminate majors or minors or both in 14 programs in Doane’s College of Arts and Sciences.
That’s by far the most programs that would be cut from a college. There are limited numbers of programs targeted from Doane’s four other colleges.
Carter’s first set of recommendations, submitted early in October, also call for eliminating majors in criminal justice, English as a second language, film and media, graphic arts and print design, health and society, international studies and other programs. Carter said eliminating majors or minors doesn’t mean some classes won’t be offered in those subjects.
Allison Jasso, a senior political science major from Kansas, said she worries that Doane’s future is bleak. “Everyone just constantly jokes that Doane is dying,” Jasso said, observing that the jokes aren’t funny. “But, I mean, what else can we do? We’ve tried protesting, we’ve tried writing letters.”
Another political science major, freshman Jacob Fry, said he has sent material to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to transfer. Doane administrators have been “cutting teachers out of the conversation. They’ve been cutting students out of the conversation,” said Fry, of Lincoln.
At Doane, Fry said, “It’s a hundred percent about money right now. It’s less about education and more about profit.”
Kate Marley, a biology professor in her 19th year at Doane, said faculty members had input in the budget-cutting process. But they believed programs of low enrollment, low revenue and other factors that dropped them into the bottom ranking, would be the first recommended to go. And that hasn’t necessarily been the case, she said.
Philosophy ranked high in the process, as did physics. Both are recommended for slashes, although physics would retain its minor. The Doane honors program, also ranked fairly high by faculty, is targeted for elimination.
“The honors program?” Marley asked rhetorically. “How are we supposed to recruit academic-minded students without an honors program?”
A Doane spokesman, Ryan Mueksch, said the honors program currently has 38 students, but only two of those are freshmen.
Doane this fall had a headcount increase of 5.7% to 2,888, but its satellite programs in Omaha and Lincoln contributed heavily to that total. The traditional Crete, Nebraska, campus, where the bulk of humanities programs are, dropped from 1002 to 989.
Carter, a marine biologist when he was a scientist, has received some negative reviews from faculty members. Three years ago, more than half of the faculty members who responded to a survey said they had little or no confidence in Carter.
Last year a consulting firm’s analysis placed lack of confidence in leadership and questions over Doane’s direction as two of its key findings.
None of several Doane board members returned phone calls.
More cuts are expected to be recommended Monday by Doane’s administration. The Doane board is scheduled to finalize at least some budget slashes on Nov. 9. Carter declined to offer a budget-cutting target Thursday, but Doane faculty members said they have heard anywhere from $2 million to $4 million.
Mueksch said higher education throughout the country has been hard hit. He referred to a Chronicle of Higher Education article that said there were at least 7% — or 337,000 — fewer higher education jobs in the nation during the pandemic.
Tax forms for the past four years show that Doane made more than it lost in three of those years, a net gain of about $10 million. Doane has an endowment of about $111 million and a yearly operating budget of $40 million to $50 million.
Brian Pauwels, head of Doane’s Faculty Council, said faculty members want clarification on how Carter arrived at his recommendations for cuts. They also desire further discussion on the matter, Pauwels said.
“It’s a lot of of good, serious people trying to do their best for the students and each other,” Pauwels said.
Chris Wentworth, leader of the Doane chapter of the American Association of University Professors, said the administration has failed to be forthcoming about the data it’s using. The administration has a record of making decisions without “appropriate collaboration with faculty,” he said.
Carter’s recommendations, Wentworth said, show “a fundamental shift in the kind of institution that we will be.”
Carter said Doane has naturally morphed throughout its history. For instance, he said, education for years has been its strongest program, or among its strongest.
Professional programs that lead to the workforce are increasingly important, he said. Fewer students are majoring in the liberal arts, he said.
That’s why he sees education, business, health care and engineering as important programs to provide for students, he said.
But Wentworth, a physics professor who is in his 31st year at Doane, said it’s more important to prepare students for a lifetime than it is for their first job. Wentworth and others said the liberal arts give students the depth of understanding to deal with career changes.
Jasso said they learn communication skills, critical thinking, decision-making, ethics and reasoning in the liberal arts. “The job market is always shifting and changing,” she said, and it’s best to prepare students for those shifts.
Health care agencies are “not just looking for a nurse to come in, take vitals and leave,” she said. “They’re looking for someone to connect with patients.”
Carter said institutions must be flexible, too. In his time at Doane, he said, he has moved the university from one college — basically arts and sciences — to five. “The curriculum changes,” he said. He still wants liberal arts to undergird the programs of Doane, but as a comprehensive university, not as a small liberal arts college.
He said that the college is relatively healthy and that it’s smart to be proactive in getting ready for the changing landscape of higher education. Doane must stay relevant and resilient to be competitive, he said.
“We’re doing it so that we can make sure we’re positioning ourselves well for the decades ahead because things are going to change,” he said. “We’re not doing this out of desperation.”
Guard
President Trump Visits
Snow
Jump
Ready
Cold
Opposite Worlds
Eye on Ball
Spooky Vote
Colorful Run
High school first day
Cheer
Softball Champs 1
Softball Champs 2
Drum
Stiff Arm
Pumpkin Paint
Renovate
Nature Color
Build
Enter
Harvest
Jump
Roses
Friday Night Lights
Vice President
Touchdown
Pet Parade
First Day Back
rick.ruggles@owh.com, 402-444-1123
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!