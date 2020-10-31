Doane University could lose several programs to budget cuts; president says change is vital

Carter’s recommendations, Wentworth said, show “a fundamental shift in the kind of institution that we will be.”

Carter said Doane has naturally morphed throughout its history. For instance, he said, education for years has been its strongest program, or among its strongest.

Professional programs that lead to the workforce are increasingly important, he said. Fewer students are majoring in the liberal arts, he said.

That’s why he sees education, business, health care and engineering as important programs to provide for students, he said.

But Wentworth, a physics professor who is in his 31st year at Doane, said it’s more important to prepare students for a lifetime than it is for their first job. Wentworth and others said the liberal arts give students the depth of understanding to deal with career changes.

Jasso said they learn communication skills, critical thinking, decision-making, ethics and reasoning in the liberal arts. “The job market is always shifting and changing,” she said, and it’s best to prepare students for those shifts.

Health care agencies are “not just looking for a nurse to come in, take vitals and leave,” she said. “They’re looking for someone to connect with patients.”