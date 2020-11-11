Doane University president will step down next year

The president of Doane University will step down on June 30, the college announced Wednesday.

Jacque Carter told the Board of Trustees of his decision on Monday. At the same meeting, the board approved a sweeping plan that included eliminating 18 academic programs and administrative units.

“We are grateful for everything Dr. Carter has done for Doane during his tenure,” Jill Smith, Doane University board chair, said in a press release. “President Carter has accomplished a lot in his nine-plus years and we look forward to working with Dr. Carter through the remainder of his tenure."

She said the board would soon convene a search committee to find Carter's replacement.

Carter became the 12th president at Doane in 2011. He previously had served as provost and vice president of academic affairs at the University of New England.

The release didn't say what Carter plans to do next, but he said the decision was both personal and professional.

“A decision like this is never made lightly,” he said in the release.